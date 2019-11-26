Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal R. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheal R. Adams Obituary
Micheal R. Adams

Born: May 13, 1951

Died: August 30, 2019

Micheal R. Adams, 68, of Plainfield IL, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019. Mike was born on May 13, 1951 in Kittery Maine to Cedric and Vilma (Lachner) Adams.

Surviving are a daughter Stacey Adams, and a son Mitchell Adams, mother Vilma Nenortas, sister Claudia (Charlie) Dalton, brother Leo (Lisa) Nenortas, sister-in-law Jan Adams, and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

Preceding Mike in death are his step-father, father, two brothers, a sister and a nephew.

A private memorial service will be held in Arizona. "Peace, love, dove, and keep on truckin."
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -