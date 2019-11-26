|
Micheal R. Adams
Born: May 13, 1951
Died: August 30, 2019
Micheal R. Adams, 68, of Plainfield IL, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019. Mike was born on May 13, 1951 in Kittery Maine to Cedric and Vilma (Lachner) Adams.
Surviving are a daughter Stacey Adams, and a son Mitchell Adams, mother Vilma Nenortas, sister Claudia (Charlie) Dalton, brother Leo (Lisa) Nenortas, sister-in-law Jan Adams, and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mike in death are his step-father, father, two brothers, a sister and a nephew.
A private memorial service will be held in Arizona. "Peace, love, dove, and keep on truckin."
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019