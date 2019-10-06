|
Michele Joy Wilcox
Michele "Mickie" Joy Wilcox, 72, of Minooka, Illinois died peacefully, in her sleep, on October 1, 2019.
Our sweet Mother was loved and adored by so many as she touched the hearts of all she came across throughout her life, from her early days with her family as a tap dancer in the Chicago area, to raising her 4 wonderful children Ron (Christa) Shugan, David (Julie) Shugan, Amanda (Pete) Cappellini and Will (Nikki) Wilcox in Michigan and Florida, to all of her friends and colleagues at Dick's Towing in Joliet, Illinois.
You could call her a fashionista or a habitual shoe shopper, but most importantly she loved to be called Grandma by her 7 amazing grandsons Andrew (Lynette) Shugan, Brandon (Amanda) Shugan, Zach Shugan, Dylan Shugan, Liam Daughtery, Riley Daughtery and Jackson Cappellini.
Properly given the middle name of Joy, she loved singing along to Barry Manilow, being with family for a cup of coffee or just sharing in some fun with her bunco group. A Florida beach girl at heart, baseball and sports weren't ever far away as she always rooted for hometown White Sox and was happy (and sometimes even shocked) when the Cubs or Bears found their way to a win.
You may have past her as she slowly zipped through the Joliet streets in Mickie's Mini-Cooper or saw her cheerfully hanging with her loving partner in life (Dick Bartel) just laughing and traveling throughout the states, while just enjoying what life presented them with their precious dogs Oscar and Stewie.
What made Mickie so special was her ability to laugh. She enjoyed every day and just needed the simplest of things. She encouraged everyone to do what made them happy as that is where she found enjoyment.
She came from a very little but always gave everything, sometimes more than what she had, but that is what made her the happiest.
Life will be different now that Mickie has passed away, but we are so blessed to have shared our lives with her, learn from her, laugh with her and just being with her.
She's now in heaven with her Mom (Rhea Goldstine), Dad (Sam Goldstine) and Brother (Arnie Goldstine) enjoying some laughs and playing some cards while sharing a chopped liver sandwich and a bowl of matzo ball soup.
Mom, as you always said, we hope you enjoy it in the best of health.
We love you Mom!
Per Michele's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of Michele's life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the River Hawk Brewery, 24735 W Eames Street in Channahon from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please support your local cancer charity, hospice and/or animal shelter.
Obituary and tribute wall for Michele Wilcox at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019