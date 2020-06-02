Michelle Ann Rowe, nee McHugh



Born: October 22, 1952; in Joliet, IL

Died: May 21, 2020: in Joliet IL



Michelle Ann Rowe, nee McHugh, age 67, of Shorewood, IL passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, IL.



Michelle was born to Edwin and Kathryn Kelly-McHugh on October 22, 1952 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, IL. She had two brothers, Jim and Dan McHugh. Michelle was a lifelong resident of Shorewood. She attended grade school at Saint Jude and then went on to high school at Saint Francis in Joliet. Michelle received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and then achieved her juris doctorate degree (law degree) from Northern Illinois University. Michelle practiced law in the Joliet area for a number of years with a focus in Real Estate law and Family Planning. In 2003 she made her dream into reality when she converted her childhood home into her law office. Michelle was married to her best friend, Ray, on July 28th,1979. Those who knew Michelle knew that she was very sharp witted, incredibly funny, and always thought of others before herself. She was a gifted conversationalist and a warm soul. She enjoyed vacations with her friends and family; saving and adoring senior rescue dogs; she had a passion for gardening; was an avid reader; and had a love for music. She always looked forward to watching All My Children and to listening to the The Rachel Maddow Show, Joy Reid and Stephanie Miller every day.



Michelle is survived by her husband of nearly 41 years, Ray. Michelle is also survived by her beloved cousins, including her dear cousin and friend Kathy Coleman; her brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's Harold (Bud) & Cathy Rowe, Tim & Kathy Rowe and Vernette Thomas; numerous nieces and nephews; numerous dear friends who were like family (you know who you are, and she loved you so very much); and her friend and secretary, Angie Isaacson.



Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Dan and Jim McHugh; aunt, Mary "Aunt Babe" Flink; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held for family and friends in the near future, with consideration to COVID-19 restrictions. A private inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, IL.



Throughout her life Michelle loved dogs. Michelle had saved many senior dogs who were hard to place in homes due to age or health; providing them with a warm, safe and loving home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Will County Humane Society in Shorewood, IL in Michelle's honor.



