Michelle Marie Olbera-Cook
Michelle Marie Olbera-Cook, age 51 of Yorkville, IL, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Dave Cook; loving mother of James (fiancée Nicole) Olbera, Jenna Olbera, Nicole Olbera, Nathan Olbera, Haley Olbera and Haddon Olbera; devoted grandmother of Karley, Noah, Logan, Ethan and Kadan; fond daughter of Joyce Elsing; dear sister of Rita (Bill) Dropski and Fred Elsing.
Visitation Thursday July 9, 2020 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., chapel service Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. www.Anderson-Goodale.com
