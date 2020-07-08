1/
Michelle Marie Olbera-Cook
Michelle Marie Olbera-Cook

Michelle Marie Olbera-Cook, age 51 of Yorkville, IL, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Dave Cook; loving mother of James (fiancée Nicole) Olbera, Jenna Olbera, Nicole Olbera, Nathan Olbera, Haley Olbera and Haddon Olbera; devoted grandmother of Karley, Noah, Logan, Ethan and Kadan; fond daughter of Joyce Elsing; dear sister of Rita (Bill) Dropski and Fred Elsing.

Visitation Thursday July 9, 2020 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., chapel service Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.

www.Anderson-Goodale.com 815-886-2323



Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
JUL
9
Service
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
