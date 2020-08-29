Michelle Porter Kezele
Age 57 of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Kezele; mother: Alice St. Cyr; brothers: Tom (Angie) Porter, Chuck (Kim) Porter and Steve Porter; brothers-in-law: Dan Kezele and Don Kezele; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Sean) Reardon, Judy Kezele and Jean (the late David) Kezele, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Michelle is also survived by her beloved dog, Hilda.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lowell Edgar Porter and uncle, Kenneth Porter.
Michelle loved music and portrayed her love for music as a singer and a songwriter. She also enjoyed tennis and was an avid swimmer. Michelle will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Family will receive relatives and friends for a visitation on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 25 guests will be allowed in at a time.
A private interment service will be held the following day and Michelle will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet.
Obituary and tribute wall for Michelle Porter Kezele at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: