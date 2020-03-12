|
|
Milan Laketa
Milan Laketa, age 90, of Bolingbrook, passed away, March 7, 2020. Korean War Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Owned and Operated Tom's Place in Lemont. Former Volunteer Fireman in Bolingbrook and Lemont.
Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, nee Newton, Laketa; his parents, Thomas (Mary) Laketa, Sr; and two brothers, Thomas (late Carol) Laketa, Jr and Peter Laketa.
Survived by his children, Debra (Lawrence) Greenwood, Michael Jarvis, Melanie Laketa, and Mark Laketa; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; one brother, Don Laketa; a sister-in-law, Anne Laketa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Pomen service 7 p.m. Lyingin state Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at11 a.m. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Avenue, Joliet.
Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the Lemont Open Food Pantry. Info: 630-257-6363 orwww.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020