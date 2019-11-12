The Herald-News Obituaries
Mildred E. Hoelck

Mildred E. Hoelck Obituary
Mildred E. Hoelck

Mildred E. "Millie" Hoelck, nee Noak, age 96, beloved wife of the late William Hoelck. Loving mother of the late Gary. Dearest mother-in-law of Lynn Hoelck-Livesay. Cherished grandmother of Adam (Lisa Reyes) Reyes-Hornbuckle and Donald (Lisa) Davis, Jr. Dear great-grandmother of Shane, Alexis, Heather, Mia, Donald III, Augustin Adam, Emma and Jerry. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 Noon at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Memorials to or Alzheimer's Foundation are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 12, 2019
