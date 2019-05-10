Mildred D. Kmetz, 98, of Streator passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care, Streator.





Funeral service will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator.



Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers will be, Rick Vanko, Ryan and Eric Lovins, Patrick and Anthony Montelo; and Andy Vanko.





Born May 21, 1920 in Streator she was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Yurek) Eurich. She married Albert N. Kmetz on August 28, 1940 at St. Anthony Church, Streator. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2013.





She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Richard) Vanko of Streator and Cherie (Greg) Lovins of Streator; grandchildren, Laurie (Patrick) Montelo of Schaumburg, Rick (Danielle) Vanko of Spring Valley, Ryan (Beth) Lovins of Bloomington and Eric (Nicki) Lovins of Chicago; and 9 great grandchildren.





She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Karen Howe; a sister, Evelyn Mettille; and her step-father, Lyle Fowler.





Born and raised in Streator she attended St. Stephen's Grade School and Streator High School.





She was a homemaker through the years and also assisted her husband in running the family business, Kmetz Heating and Air Conditioning.





She was a member of the former St. Anthony Church and currently belonged to St. Michael the Archangel Church.





Mildred loved working in the yard and gardening. She enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts including painting the many things that her husband Albert would build. She always looked forward to the family fishing trips up in Wisconsin. She and her husband were also avid Chicago Bulls fans and would never miss a game.





Memorials may be directed to the .

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com Published in The Herald-News on May 10, 2019