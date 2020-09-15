Mildred L. Hibler
(nee Holm)
Born: September 14, 1928; in Greenfield, IL
Died: September 12, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Age 91, of South Wilmington, IL passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight, IL. Born September 14, 1928 in Greenfield Twp., IL to the late Louis H. and Edna (nee Harrop) Holm. Mildred graduated from Reddick High School with the class of 1946. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Mildred was a proud homemaker for all her life and she also worked for the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight. Surviving are two sons, Frank Hibler of West Plains, MO and Larry (Tina) Hibler of Coal City, IL; one daughter, Bobby Hibler of Cape Coral, FL; four grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie), Brittany, Mitchell, and Chad; three great-grandchildren, Myah, Myles, and Maddyn; two brothers-in-law, Harold (Elena) Hibler of Braidwood, IL and James (Diane) Hibler of Gardner, IL; sister-in-law, Emma (the late James) Schultz of Gardner, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Frank D. Hibler (8/9/2014), whom she married March 28, 1948 in South Wilmington; four brothers, Carl (Delores) Holm, Ruben (Edith) Olroyd, Wilbur (Eileen) Olroyd, and Wesley Holm; two sisters, Margary (Dale) Patchett and Luella (Earl) Christensen; two brothers-in-law, George (Josephine) Hibler and John (Marcella) Hibler; and three sisters-in-law, Julia (William) Halpin, Dorothy (Leon) Slejko, and Loretta (Roman) Sukley. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services for Mildred will be private. Interment will take place in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the South Wilmington Fire Department, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, or Heritage Health Nursing Home, would be appreciated. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
