Mildred M. Riley
1920 - 2020
Mildred M. Riley

Born: September 28, 1920

Died: November 15, 2020

Mildred Marie Riley Age 100, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Mildred was born in New York City, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Peklo. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Frank Riley, her mother and father, her daughter Darlene Wood, son Joseph Riley, grandson Patrick Riley and brothers Joseph and Charles Peklo.

She is survived by her children Frank (Kathy) Riley, Carol (Charlie) Durbin, Tim (Josey) Riley; son-in-law Donald Wood and daughter-in-law Joanne Riley. She leaves behind in her legacy 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Paulites. Mildred was a devout Catholic. She will be sadly missed by all her family members, but we take comfort in knowing she is now reunited with her loved ones who preceded her.

A very special thanks to the staff of Our Lady of Angels and Joliet Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Private visitation will be held, Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. Private graveside services will take place at Elmhurst Cemetery on Thursday. Due to Covid-19 masks are required. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
