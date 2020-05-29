Mildred R. Kasten
(nee Poggeler)
Mildred R. Kasten (nee Poggeler) - passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Age 93 years.
Survived by her husband of 72 years Eldor R. Kasten. Two daughters Rose Eigenheer and Beatrice Hughes. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Emma Poggeler, a son Allen Kasten (2002) and several brothers and sisters.
Mildred was born August 5, 1926 in Centralia, Illinois. She worked at Sunbeam Appliances and Messenger Electrical in Joliet. Member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid Society. Mildred taught Sunday School and was involved with the PTA at St. Peter's.
Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, May 30th from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church will be appreciated. In following with State of Illinois Covid-19 Guidelines, if attending the visitation face protection is required and gathering limits will be observed. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2020.