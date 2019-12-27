|
Mildred Radakovich
Mildred Radakovich "Millie", age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday morning December 26, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet, IL.
Millie was born in Joliet, and was a lifelong Joliet area resident, she was a graduate of Lockport High School, Class of 1942, and Fairmont Grade School. She retired from the E. J. & E. Railway with over 26 years of service as an Administrative Assistant, and was formerly employed by the Teamsters Union, Local #149. A lifelong active member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, she served as treasurer and a member of the St. Sava's Women's Auxiliary. She was also a former member of the N.A.R.B.W., which is the National Association of Railway Business Women. Millie was an avid bowler and enjoyed watching the "Cubbies".
Proceeded in death by her parents Daniel and Helen (nee Baron) Radakovich; brothers Michael Radakovich and Robert Radakovich; and one sister Marie Radakovich.
Survived by her sister Anne "Honey" (Bill) Allen of Peoria. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Mildred Radakovich will be Monday December 30, 2019 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 3457 Black Road, Joliet, where visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Sava Serbian Church or St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in her name would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019