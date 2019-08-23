The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Church Joliet
Joliet, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Stapinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred "Millie" Stapinski


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred "Millie" Stapinski Obituary
Mildred Stapinski

Born: December 15, 1928

Died: August 22, 2019

Mildred "Millie" Stapinski (nee Starcevich).God has called another angel home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Millie passed away surrounded by her loving family at Symphony of Joliet Nursing home. Born December 15, 1928 to the late Samuel and Sophie Starcevich. Millie always had a beautiful smile for everyone that she met in life. She leaves a wealth of family and friends behind that she loved so much. She enjoyed going to Sunday church picnics at St. Joes Park with her beloved husband, Edward; going dancing to the sounds of polka music with her best friend, her twin sister, Dolly Zielinski for many years. Millie waitressed at St. George Serbian Hall for 15 wonderful years. Lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and Circle of Serbian Sisters. An avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Stapinski; beloved daughter, Barbara Kozak; parents, Samuel and Sophie (nee Vukelich) Starcevich; one sister, Sophie Starcevich; four brothers and their wives, Nickolas (Judy), Eli (Julie), Samuel (Tanya) and Mike (Dorie) Starcevich; brother-in-law, Edward Zielinski; a uncle, Pete Vukelich; and nephews, Ronald Stapinski and Michael John Starcevich.

"Grant rest eternal in blessed repose, O Lord, to the souls of Thy servants, and make their memory to be eternal."

Survived by her loving and devoted sons, Edward (Kathy), Greg (Helen) and Kirk (Jackie) Stapinski; eight adored grandchildren, Nick and Christopher (Shannon) Kozak, Edward "Eddie" Stapinski, Amanda (Scott) Hamburg, Jenifer (James) Cain, Melissa (Matt) McMillan, Lauren (Steven) Wojcik and Andrew Jacob Stapinski; her cherished twin sister, Dolly Zielinski; sister-in-law, Irma Stapinski; son-in-law, Nick Kozak; nine beautiful great granddaughters also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Chicago would be greatly appreciated.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th St.Lockport, IL., at 9:00am to St. George Serbian Church Joliet for funeral services at 10:00am. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Joliet. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 in the funeral Home chapel from 3:00pm until 8:00pm, Pomen Service promptly at 7:00pm.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now