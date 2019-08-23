|
|
Mildred Stapinski
Born: December 15, 1928
Died: August 22, 2019
Mildred "Millie" Stapinski (nee Starcevich).God has called another angel home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Millie passed away surrounded by her loving family at Symphony of Joliet Nursing home. Born December 15, 1928 to the late Samuel and Sophie Starcevich. Millie always had a beautiful smile for everyone that she met in life. She leaves a wealth of family and friends behind that she loved so much. She enjoyed going to Sunday church picnics at St. Joes Park with her beloved husband, Edward; going dancing to the sounds of polka music with her best friend, her twin sister, Dolly Zielinski for many years. Millie waitressed at St. George Serbian Hall for 15 wonderful years. Lifelong member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church and Circle of Serbian Sisters. An avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Stapinski; beloved daughter, Barbara Kozak; parents, Samuel and Sophie (nee Vukelich) Starcevich; one sister, Sophie Starcevich; four brothers and their wives, Nickolas (Judy), Eli (Julie), Samuel (Tanya) and Mike (Dorie) Starcevich; brother-in-law, Edward Zielinski; a uncle, Pete Vukelich; and nephews, Ronald Stapinski and Michael John Starcevich.
"Grant rest eternal in blessed repose, O Lord, to the souls of Thy servants, and make their memory to be eternal."
Survived by her loving and devoted sons, Edward (Kathy), Greg (Helen) and Kirk (Jackie) Stapinski; eight adored grandchildren, Nick and Christopher (Shannon) Kozak, Edward "Eddie" Stapinski, Amanda (Scott) Hamburg, Jenifer (James) Cain, Melissa (Matt) McMillan, Lauren (Steven) Wojcik and Andrew Jacob Stapinski; her cherished twin sister, Dolly Zielinski; sister-in-law, Irma Stapinski; son-in-law, Nick Kozak; nine beautiful great granddaughters also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , Chicago would be greatly appreciated.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel, 1105 E. 9th St.Lockport, IL., at 9:00am to St. George Serbian Church Joliet for funeral services at 10:00am. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Joliet. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 in the funeral Home chapel from 3:00pm until 8:00pm, Pomen Service promptly at 7:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019