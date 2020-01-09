|
Milli S. Gulliford
Milli "DayDay" S. Gulliford, age 71 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Schwien; loving mother of Jeanne (Rick) Beckmann and Cindy McLendon; cherished daughter of Eleanore and the late Joseph Slavicek; devoted grandmother of Lindsay Curtis, Julie Beckmann, Billy Curtis II, Zane McLendon, Lilah Curtis and Katie Beckmann and great-grandmother of Meghan Barnard; fond sister of Mike (Karen) Slavicek, Dan (Mitzy) Slavicek and the late Glen Slavicek and the late Joe (Sharon) Slavicek; many nieces and nephews.
Milli was employed by State Farm Insurance Co. for twenty plus years.
Visitation Friday January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL.. funeral service Friday evening 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020