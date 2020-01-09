The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:30 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Milli S. Gulliford

Milli "DayDay" S. Gulliford, age 71 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Schwien; loving mother of Jeanne (Rick) Beckmann and Cindy McLendon; cherished daughter of Eleanore and the late Joseph Slavicek; devoted grandmother of Lindsay Curtis, Julie Beckmann, Billy Curtis II, Zane McLendon, Lilah Curtis and Katie Beckmann and great-grandmother of Meghan Barnard; fond sister of Mike (Karen) Slavicek, Dan (Mitzy) Slavicek and the late Glen Slavicek and the late Joe (Sharon) Slavicek; many nieces and nephews.

Milli was employed by State Farm Insurance Co. for twenty plus years.

Visitation Friday January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL.. funeral service Friday evening 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 9, 2020
