Milovan Kisich
1921 - 2020
Milovan Kisich

Milovan Kisich, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Milovan is survived by loving children, Daniel Kisich, Steven (Theresa) Kisich, Olga (David) Deschamps, and Bosa (David) Goodale; grandchildren, Liana and David, Kristi, Nicole, Michael, Brian, Eric, and Claire, Alexandra, Zachary, Jacquelyn, Jennifer, and David, Michael, Victoria and Hailee; great-grandchildren, Eric and Lauren, Carter and Alayna, (twins) Lorelei and Remington, and Elliott and Charles, all of his Kumovi, as well as extended family living in Europe.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gospava (nee Jukovich) Kisich (2014).

Traditional Serbian Funeral Services for Milovan Kisich will be held privately. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Gospava at St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family extends an invitation to all who would like to join them at the graveside. Masks and social distancing practices are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Milovan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate) or St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Ave in Joliet.

Obituary and Tribute Wall for Milovan are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Sava Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. Milovan was such a great person inside and out, he will live on in our memories forever. Our heartfelt condolences. Sonja and Mile
Mile Radovanovic
