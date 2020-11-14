Milovan Kisich
Milovan Kisich, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Milovan is survived by loving children, Daniel Kisich, Steven (Theresa) Kisich, Olga (David) Deschamps, and Bosa (David) Goodale; grandchildren, Liana and David, Kristi, Nicole, Michael, Brian, Eric, and Claire, Alexandra, Zachary, Jacquelyn, Jennifer, and David, Michael, Victoria and Hailee; great-grandchildren, Eric and Lauren, Carter and Alayna, (twins) Lorelei and Remington, and Elliott and Charles, all of his Kumovi, as well as extended family living in Europe.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gospava (nee Jukovich) Kisich (2014).
Traditional Serbian Funeral Services for Milovan Kisich will be held privately. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Gospava at St. Sava Cemetery in Libertyville on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The family extends an invitation to all who would like to join them at the graveside. Masks and social distancing practices are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Milovan's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
) or St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 300 Stryker Ave in Joliet.
Obituary and Tribute Wall for Milovan are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: