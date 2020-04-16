The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
Minnie Lee Wilson


1937 - 2020
Minnie Lee Wilson Obituary
Minnie Lee Wilson

Born: April 22, 1937

Died: April 8, 2020

Minnie Lee (Marbury) Wilson was born April 22, 1937 in Birmingham, AL to Sid Marbury and Mildred Beavers.

She transitioned peacefully to her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She retired from Ecolab.

Minnie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie T. "WT" Wilson (2016); mother, Mildred Williams; father, Sid Marbury; her sons, Michael Wilson and Willie Thomas Wilson, Jr. and granddaughter, Alana.

She is survived by her daughters; Cheryl Magee, Debra Wilson, Cathy (Carl) Everett and Gina Wilson; sons, Stephen (Ramona) and Gerald Wilson; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one uncle, Leon Beavers; beloved sisters-in-law, Dorothy Adams of Joliet, IL, Barbara Wilson of Dora, AL, and Corine Colbert of Indianapolis, IN; special friends, Margie Bonds and Frances Loucks; numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 10:30-12:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 16, 2020
