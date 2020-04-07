|
Minnie M. (Cunning) LeRoy
Born: June 24, 1921; in Wilmington, IL
Died: April 5, 2020; in Braidwood, IL
Minnie M. (Cunning) LeRoy, Age 98 of Braidwood and formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020, surrounded by family.
Born June 24, 1921 in Wilmington, Illinois, Minnie was a daughter of James and Margaret (Weikum) Cunning. She was a graduate of Reed Custer High School and went on to be united in marriage with Alfred Nelson LeRoy on January 28, 1939 in Knox, Indiana. Minnie enjoyed time spent outdoors in her garden or tending to her flowers. She was also an avid Cubs fan who never missed a game, passing her love for the sport to her family. Overall, Minnie's greatest joy in life was spending time with any of her (29) grandchildren.
Survivors include three of her children: Lois (Joel) Martin of Wilmington, James (Fran) LeRoy of North Carolina and Bette Love of Braidwood; nine of her grandchildren: Vicki (Mark) Napoleon, Donald Wheeler, Sheryl Mathus, Lori (Steve) Reimer, Christopher (Melissa) LeRoy, Timothy (Kimberly) LeRoy, Jeff Love, Diane (Chris) Marinos and Michelle (Wade) Headrick; (13) great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; three brothers: Harold "Hook" Cunning of South Wilmington, Raymond (the late Kay) Cunning of Breckenridge, Texas and Donald (Jody) Cunning of Sebring, Florida; two sisters: Alyce Mae (the late Bill) Rink of Wilmington, and Shirley (John) Cavanaugh of Custer Park; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 75 years, Alfred LeRoy (A.N.), son Roger LeRoy; granddaughter, Debbie Love; two brothers, William Cunning and Robert Cunnings, Sr., and one sister, Faye Lain.
Private family services are being held with Pastor Caleb Counterman from Faith Baptist Church in Goose Lake officiating.
Burial will be in Wesley Cemetery in Ritchie, where Minnie will be laid to rest with her late husband Alfred.
The family of Minnie wishes to extend their gratitude to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their excellent care provided to Minnie over the past months.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Minnie's memory to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Minnie's memorial page online by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/notices/Minnie-LeRoy
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020