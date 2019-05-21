The Herald-News Obituaries
Mitchell Gavin Obituary
Mitchell Gavin

Mitchell "Butch" Gavin, age 65 Years old, died Saturday May 11, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Born in City Of Chicago and was a resident of Joliet, Illinois. Mitchell was a graduate of Joliet West and a United State's Veteran. He Retired from Exxon/Mobil Refinery.

Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his Sister Vernetta Williams of Joliet and Brother Freddie Williams, Houston, Texas. Graveside Service will be Tuesday At Abraham Lincoln Cemetery May 21, 2019
Published in The Herald-News on May 21, 2019
