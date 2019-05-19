The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Mitchell L. Barach Obituary
MITCHELL L. BARACH

Born: August 8, 1953; in Chicago, IL

Died: May 16, 2019; in Naperville, IL

Mitchell L. Barach, age 65, longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Naperville, IL. He was born August 8, 1953 in Chicago, IL.

Mitchell is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Denise (nee Cassidy) Barach; his loving sons, Brandon (Kimberly) and Steven (Allie) Barach; his cherished mother, Dolores (nee Kujawa) Barach; his adored grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Barach.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell Barach and his sister, Mary Flisk. Mitch retired from Healy Bender & Associates after 17 years as a Field Representative. He enjoyed anything car related and rarely missed watching Sunday NASCAR races. Above all, Mitch loved spending time with his family and his grandsons. For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the or the .

Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner or Routes 30 &59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019
