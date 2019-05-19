MITCHELL L. BARACH



Born: August 8, 1953; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 16, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Mitchell L. Barach, age 65, longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Naperville, IL. He was born August 8, 1953 in Chicago, IL.



Mitchell is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Denise (nee Cassidy) Barach; his loving sons, Brandon (Kimberly) and Steven (Allie) Barach; his cherished mother, Dolores (nee Kujawa) Barach; his adored grandsons, Benjamin and Jackson Barach.



He was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell Barach and his sister, Mary Flisk. Mitch retired from Healy Bender & Associates after 17 years as a Field Representative. He enjoyed anything car related and rarely missed watching Sunday NASCAR races. Above all, Mitch loved spending time with his family and his grandsons. For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the or the .



Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner or Routes 30 &59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will be private. Published in The Herald-News on May 19, 2019