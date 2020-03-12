|
|
Modesto S. Leal
Modesto S. Leal, age 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Survived by his wife, Anita Leal; his children, Sally (Armando) Vargas, Genaro (Vicki) Leal Sr. and Ernie Leal, his step-sons, Fred (Gloria) Gonzales and James Gonzales; his grandchildren, Sara (Daniel) Luna, Cecelia (Raymond) Leal-Vasquez, Javier Vargas, Jaime Vargas and Valerie (Brandon) Leja; his great-grandchildren, Daniel, Geanna, Geno, Daniel, Julian and Evelynn; his sister, Graciela (Manuel) Lopez. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents, Genaro (Maria) Leal and his grandson, Genaro Leal Jr.
Modesto was born on August 21, 1937 in Mexico. He was raised in Mexico and moved to the United States when he was 17 years old. He raised his family in Joliet, IL. He retired from Local 75 laborers union after 13 years. He moved his career to be a business owner. He owned and operated Leal's Tap for 27 years and was well known for his famous taco's.
Funeral Service will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020