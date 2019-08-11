|
Moises "Moy" Velasquez
Age 54 of Joliet, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with Kidney cancer at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
Born March 20, 1965 in McAllen, Texas. Moises was the youngest son of Reyes & Lorenza (Guerrero) Velasquez. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1983. Following High School Moy attended Joliet Junior College and then went on to work for Apollo Colors, Inc. as a flush operator for 30 years. He was also the neighborhood mechanic and in his free time loved going to flea markets and fishing.
Anyone that knew Moises, knew he would do anything for anyone if it was in his power. He would give you the shirt off his back, the last dollar in his pocket, and if you asked anything of him he tried to help. Whether it be family or friends. Moy had his own way of talking (and we all know his favorite word). He had nicknames for most, and he loved to joke around. Moy's happiest times were spent with his children and grandchildren.
Moy is survived by his wife and soulmate of 29 years, Michalle; his children: Monica (Lance) Elkins, Reyes (Alyssya) Velasquez, Moises "Romey" Velasquez and Brandi Velasquez; beloved granddaughter: Esperanza "Bella" Velasquez; siblings: Maria Elena (Juan) Salinas, Catalina (Guillermo) Jaime, Elvira (Victor) Zamudio, Rosalinda (Juan) Mendoza, Andres (Laura) Velasquez, Antonio (Kay) Velasquez and David (Linda) Velasquez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that he had special relationships with, along with many friends who he considered family.
Moises was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Lorenza Velasquez; brother: Javier Velasquez; brother-in-law: Juan Salinas; sister-in-law: Kay Velasquez; nephew: Estevan Salinas and niece, Kim Salinas.
Family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Moy's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
