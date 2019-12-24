|
Mynne Kuhn Schmidt
Born: December 6, 1925
Died: December 14, 2019
Mynne Kuhn Schmidt , a 4th generation Joliet native and lifelong resident, passed away on December 14th, having just turned 94. She was born on December 6, 1925. She was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, class of 1944, and University of Illinois, class of 1948 with a major in Floriculture.
Mynne, or "Sis" to all who knew her, was a partner in the family business, Joliet Floral Company, until 1970 when she opened Something Different Gift Shop with friend, Wanda Smith. Until 1989, when Something Different closed, they enjoyed offering distinctive gifts from around the world. Sis applied her gifts of flower arranging into many of the items that were available for purchase.
Sis was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Florence Schmidt, and brothers Frederick and William.
She is survived by three nieces, Cheryl (Paul) Reid, Denice Schmidt and Billie (Robert) Ronna. Also surviving are 4 great-nieces, Christine (Jim) Crichton, Christine (Tim) Hayes, Aura Wynne, Kelly (Daniel) Galinsky; great-nephew Craig Ronna, and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.
Sis had an adventurous spirit. From an early age she swam, boated, rode horses, played tennis and golf, and gardened. She loved to travel, and was fearless in picking new locations to visit. After retirement, she and Wanda purchased a motor home and spent the winter months in the south. Having always had an artistic bent, she started lessons in oil painting, wood carving, stained glass and dulcimer. She was a life-long dog lover, and always had one (or two!). She was an example of a female businesswoman well ahead of her time, and a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Sis was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Joliet Area Y.M.C.A., Joliet Dulcimer Society and Will County Wood Chiselers.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation will begin prior to the service, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Free Swim Lesson Program at Greater Joliet Area YMCA, 749 Houbolt Road, Joliet, IL 60431.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019