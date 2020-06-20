Murley J. Wheeler, Jr.
Born: May 20, 1927; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 11, 2020; in Plainfield, IL
Murley J. Wheeler, Jr., age 93, U.S. Army veteran 1945-1947, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 20, 1927 in Joliet, IL.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543, (630) 554-3858, www.atharvest.church/
An additional visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 10:00-11:00 AM at Harvest New Beginnings Church.
A celebration of Murley's life will follow Tuesday, June 30, 11:00 AM at the church with Rev. Scott Poling officiating.Interment: Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield.
Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.