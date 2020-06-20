Murley J. Wheeler Jr.
1927 - 2020
Murley J. Wheeler, Jr.

Born: May 20, 1927; in Joliet, IL

Died: June 11, 2020; in Plainfield, IL

Murley J. Wheeler, Jr., age 93, U.S. Army veteran 1945-1947, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 20, 1927 in Joliet, IL.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, 3:00-8:00 PM at Harvest New Beginnings Church, 5315 Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543, (630) 554-3858, www.atharvest.church/

An additional visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 10:00-11:00 AM at Harvest New Beginnings Church.

A celebration of Murley's life will follow Tuesday, June 30, 11:00 AM at the church with Rev. Scott Poling officiating.Interment: Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield.

Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Plainfield, IL.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.overman-jones.com or call (815) 436-9221 for more information


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Harvest New Beginnings Church
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harvest New Beginnings Church
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Harvest New Beginnings Church
Funeral services provided by
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
