Myrna J. Randolph
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna J. Randolph

Myrna J. Randolph (nee Yates) - Passed away at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Age 91 years.

Survived by her children Craig R. (Sarah) Randolph, Sherry L. Randolph and David A. (Lynn) Randolph. Three granddaughters Carol, Zoe and Lucy Randolph. Her cherished sister-in-law Shirley Swithin. Her dear friends Charlotte Linden Honrud and Norma Walker Peters. Her local cousin Joyce (Bruce) Tompkins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Randolph (1990), her second husband Robert E. Barnes (April 2020), her parents Melvin H. (1995) and Myrtle L. Yates (2002), an infant daughter Linda S. Randolph (1962) and brother-in-law Joseph Swithin (2019)

Myrna retired from the U.S. Department of Energy at Argonne National Laboratory in 1985 after 34 years of Federal Service.

Private burial was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved