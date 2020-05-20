Myrna J. Randolph
Myrna J. Randolph (nee Yates) - Passed away at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Age 91 years.
Survived by her children Craig R. (Sarah) Randolph, Sherry L. Randolph and David A. (Lynn) Randolph. Three granddaughters Carol, Zoe and Lucy Randolph. Her cherished sister-in-law Shirley Swithin. Her dear friends Charlotte Linden Honrud and Norma Walker Peters. Her local cousin Joyce (Bruce) Tompkins also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert J. Randolph (1990), her second husband Robert E. Barnes (April 2020), her parents Melvin H. (1995) and Myrtle L. Yates (2002), an infant daughter Linda S. Randolph (1962) and brother-in-law Joseph Swithin (2019)
Myrna retired from the U.S. Department of Energy at Argonne National Laboratory in 1985 after 34 years of Federal Service.
Private burial was held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 20, 2020.