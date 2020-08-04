Myrtle H. Menozzi
(nee Sorge)
Age 97, of Plainfield, IL passed away peacefully Monday morning July 27, 2020, at Harbor Chase of Plainfield. She was born May 30, 1923 in Muscoda, Wisconsin to the late Ella (nee Humann) and Hugo Sorge. Myrtle was a longtime Joliet, IL resident.
Mrytle worked at Sears for many years in downtown Joliet. She enjoyed knitting and loved her flowers and cactus. She liked traveling and spending the days at Braidwood Recreation Club. She enjoyed her day trips to Wisconsin to buy cheese.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Allen) Stonebrook; son, Terry Menozzi; grandchildren, Tina McNure (Will), Wendy Steriotti (Rob); great grandchildren, Tyler McNure (Nicole), Taylor Burt (Carlton), Torie McNure, Sam Steriotti, Max Steriotti; great- great-grandchildren, Brynnlee McNure, Grayson McNure.
Preceded in death by her husband, Alfred (1990); her parents; daughter-in-law, Karen Menozzi and her siblings.
Funeral services and Entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Park were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Myrtle's name to Transitions Hospice would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com