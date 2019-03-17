Myrtle Lakotich



Myrtle Lakotich, (nee McKeand), age 93, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Myrtle and her twin Madeline were born on New Year's Day in Joliet, IL. She was a lifelong resident of Joliet and Lockport. Myrtle worked as a waitress at the Louis Joliet Hotel, Blue Willow Restaurant, and Cog Hill Golf Course. She volunteered for 25 years at the Rialto Square Theater. Myrtle was an avid card player! She had a great attitude with a genuine heart and always had a smile on her face.



Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; six sisters, her twin sister Madeline Bradley, Agnes Wright, Laurie McKeand, Jean Marino, Margaret Godich, and Isabelle Kapella; two brothers, James Jr. and Robert McKeand.



She is survived by her daughters, Linda (the late Anthony) Schargorodsky, Donna (Timothy) Maslan, and Shirley (Michael) Somodi; her step-children, Frank (Janet) Lakotich Jr. and Diane Clanton; grandchildren, Carin (Todd) Matichak, Christine Schargorodsky, Anthony Schargorodsky, Joseph Maslan, Jeffrey Maslan, Marissa Somodi, Benjamin Somodi, and Charlotte Somodi; step-grandchildren Ann Maslan, Lisa Yackley, Teri Salas, Guy Clanton, Ginger Mixer, Regina Ramirez Clemente, Frank Lakotich III and Jenifer Lakotich; two special nieces, Susan Bradley and Carolyn Tindal; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



A memorial service will be held at Croatian Culture Club in Joliet on March 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., celebration of life at 1:00 p.m.



