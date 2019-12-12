|
N. Douglas McNabb
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the age of 85, Doug McNabb passed away in his home, where 6 generations of his family have lived. He was surrounded by his loving family and listening to the hymns that have meant so much to him throughout his life.
Doug is survived by his wife Janet C. McNabb (nee Hine), two daughters: Mary (David Michael) Wilcox and Jennifer (Robert) Casper, four grandchildren: Rafael Casper, Brenn Wilcox, Nora Wilcox, and Colin Wilcox, his brothers: David (Delores) McNabb, Daniel (Sarah) McNabb, and several nieces and nephews.
Born on September 27, 1934 in Joliet, Doug was the oldest son of the late Donald M. and Jessie E. McNabb. He was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1952, where he enjoyed playing trombone and acting as a student conductor in the band. In 1956, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1957, Doug joined the Army National Guard, where he served for 6 years until he was honorably discharged in 1963. In 1972, Doug married the love of his life, Janet. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Doug was the 3rd generation of owner/operators of McNabb Machine Shop in Joliet, and he retired from R.W. Cooper & Associates Engineering in Chicago. Throughout his life, church was very important to Doug. He grew up attending Willow Avenue Presbyterian Church and remained an active member until they merged with Westminster Presbyterian Church. Since then, he has been a faithful, active member there. As the son of a music teacher and choir director, Doug always enjoyed being a part of the church choir, wherever he attended. He also stepped in as an interim director of the chancel choir and handbell choir when needed. Throughout his life, Doug was active as a church elder, deacon, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and, most recently, as the church treasurer. He was a former member of the Joliet Noon Lions Club.
Even in his last days, Doug wanted everyone to know that he hadn't lost his sense of humor! Doug always said, "You learn something new every day" if you're not careful," and he spent his life doing just that. Doug was always up for a new adventure! In his bachelor days, he learned to fly and earned his pilot's license. As a family man, he bought a camper and perfected the art of camping. They belonged to several camping clubs over the years, including the Tote-em Campers and Westminster Wanderers, and also enjoyed spending time in their camper at the nearby Leisure Lake Resort. Another love of Doug's was the water, whether water skiing, swimming, or fishing, he loved being in the water! Most recently, he took his first jet ski ride this past August and loved it!
Memorial services will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1015 Winthrop Ave., Monday, December 16th at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Matt Robinson officiating. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Westminster Presbyterian Church will be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Sunday, December 15th from 2:00-6:00 P.M. and Monday, December 16th at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 10:00 A.M. until time of services.
For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019