The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadia Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadia Fisher


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadia Fisher Obituary
Nadia Fisher

(Nee Strotshuk)

Age 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.

Beloved grandmother who is survived by her two children, John (Julie) Fisher and Diane Fisher; two grandchildren, Kelli and Jessica Fisher. Numerous nieces and nephews. Many lifelong friendships of more than 60 years.

Preceded in death by her husband John T. "Jack" Fisher and sisters Mary Rogachuk and Helen Ogorek.

Born in Kobryn, Ukraine, and emigrated to the United State in 1949. Lived in Joliet for 60+ years . Graduate of St. Francis University and worked at Silver Cross Hospital as a medical technician for over 30 years. Rialto theatre volunteer for many years along with her husband.

Funeral Thursday, July 25, 2019 from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church for a funeral service at 10 a.m. A Panikhida service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th, at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with visitation immediately following until 7 p.m. Inturment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka.
Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now