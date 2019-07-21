Nadia Fisher



(Nee Strotshuk)



Age 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home.



Beloved grandmother who is survived by her two children, John (Julie) Fisher and Diane Fisher; two grandchildren, Kelli and Jessica Fisher. Numerous nieces and nephews. Many lifelong friendships of more than 60 years.



Preceded in death by her husband John T. "Jack" Fisher and sisters Mary Rogachuk and Helen Ogorek.



Born in Kobryn, Ukraine, and emigrated to the United State in 1949. Lived in Joliet for 60+ years . Graduate of St. Francis University and worked at Silver Cross Hospital as a medical technician for over 30 years. Rialto theatre volunteer for many years along with her husband.



Funeral Thursday, July 25, 2019 from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church for a funeral service at 10 a.m. A Panikhida service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th, at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with visitation immediately following until 7 p.m. Inturment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka. Published in The Herald-News on July 21, 2019