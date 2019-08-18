|
Nancy A. Lear
Born: February 24, 1942; in Morris, IL
Died: August 14, 2019; in Morris, IL
Nancy A. Lear, 77, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Park Pointe Gardens in Morris. She was born February 24, 1942 in Morris, the daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Krzysciak) Granville.
Raised and educated in Morris, Nancy graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of 1960. She married William Lear on July 20, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris.
Nancy volunteered at church for many years and enjoyed travel during her retirement years with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren and attended their sporting events faithfully. She orchestrated family events including Krzysciak family reunions.
She was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Bears, White Sox, and Morris Redskins.
She is survived by her husband, William; two sons, Darrell (Belinda) of New Lenox and Kevin (Patti) of Morris; a daughter, Teresa (Bob) Clemmons of Morris; her seven grandchildren: Alex Clemmons, Nick Clemmons, Olivia (Seth) Miller, Derek Lear, Carter Lear, Chet Lear, and Graham Lear; a brother, Robert Granville, and a sister, Barbara Kleinfeldt of Morris.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Elegant video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Monday, August 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., presided by Father Edward J. Howe, CR. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the .
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019