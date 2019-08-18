The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Lear


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Lear Obituary
Nancy A. Lear

Born: February 24, 1942; in Morris, IL

Died: August 14, 2019; in Morris, IL

Nancy A. Lear, 77, of Morris, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Park Pointe Gardens in Morris. She was born February 24, 1942 in Morris, the daughter of the late Everett and Mary (Krzysciak) Granville.

Raised and educated in Morris, Nancy graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of 1960. She married William Lear on July 20, 1963 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris.

Nancy volunteered at church for many years and enjoyed travel during her retirement years with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren and attended their sporting events faithfully. She orchestrated family events including Krzysciak family reunions.

She was an avid sports fan, rooting for the Bears, White Sox, and Morris Redskins.

She is survived by her husband, William; two sons, Darrell (Belinda) of New Lenox and Kevin (Patti) of Morris; a daughter, Teresa (Bob) Clemmons of Morris; her seven grandchildren: Alex Clemmons, Nick Clemmons, Olivia (Seth) Miller, Derek Lear, Carter Lear, Chet Lear, and Graham Lear; a brother, Robert Granville, and a sister, Barbara Kleinfeldt of Morris.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Elegant video tributes will be played during the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Monday, August 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m., presided by Father Edward J. Howe, CR. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the .

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now