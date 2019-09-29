|
Nancy A. Zlogar
Nancy A. Zlogar (nee Smith), a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, of Joliet, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Morris, IL on January 20, 1936, the daughter of Lauddimer "Circus" and Frances (nee Anselmo) Smith. She married John F. "Jack" Zlogar, Sr., on October 11, 1956.
Mrs. Zlogar was a graduate of St. John the Baptist, Class of 1949, St. Francis Academy, Class of 1953, St. Joe's School of Nursing, Class of 1955, and she received her Bachelor's Degree from the College of St. Francis. She began her career as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital where she spent 13 years in the Obstetrics Department. She was subsequently recruited by the Associated Anesthesiologists of Joliet, with whom she worked as a Nurse Anesthetist for over 20 years and to whom she maintained a lifelong loyalty.
Nancy is survived by her three devoted sons, John F. (Denise) Zlogar, Jr. of Joliet, Doug (Charlene) Zlogar of Woodland , CA, Brad (Danette Sartori) Zlogar of Joliet; and her adoring daughter, Sally (Bob) Bertani of Coal City; grandchildren, Mike, Jack, Christian and Dillon; sister-in-law, Sandra Mackey Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and a host of unusually close and wonderful friends also survive.
She was preceded by her beloved husband of 61 years, John F. "Jack" Zlogar, Sr. (2017); her parents; dearest brother, Jonathan L. Smith; and nephew, Jeffrey Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy was celebrated privately at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, and was followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019