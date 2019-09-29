The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Zlogar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Zlogar


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Zlogar Obituary
Nancy A. Zlogar

Nancy A. Zlogar (nee Smith), a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, of Joliet, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 83. She was born in Morris, IL on January 20, 1936, the daughter of Lauddimer "Circus" and Frances (nee Anselmo) Smith. She married John F. "Jack" Zlogar, Sr., on October 11, 1956.

Mrs. Zlogar was a graduate of St. John the Baptist, Class of 1949, St. Francis Academy, Class of 1953, St. Joe's School of Nursing, Class of 1955, and she received her Bachelor's Degree from the College of St. Francis. She began her career as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital where she spent 13 years in the Obstetrics Department. She was subsequently recruited by the Associated Anesthesiologists of Joliet, with whom she worked as a Nurse Anesthetist for over 20 years and to whom she maintained a lifelong loyalty.

Nancy is survived by her three devoted sons, John F. (Denise) Zlogar, Jr. of Joliet, Doug (Charlene) Zlogar of Woodland , CA, Brad (Danette Sartori) Zlogar of Joliet; and her adoring daughter, Sally (Bob) Bertani of Coal City; grandchildren, Mike, Jack, Christian and Dillon; sister-in-law, Sandra Mackey Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and a host of unusually close and wonderful friends also survive.

She was preceded by her beloved husband of 61 years, John F. "Jack" Zlogar, Sr. (2017); her parents; dearest brother, Jonathan L. Smith; and nephew, Jeffrey Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy was celebrated privately at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, and was followed by interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now