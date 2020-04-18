|
Nancy Ann Fister
Born: June 3, 1942; in Morris, IL
Died: April 15, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Age 77 of Morris, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Heritage Health in Dwight, Illinois.
Born June 3, 1942 in Morris, Illinois, Nancy was the daughter of Donald and Lucille (nee Lee) Holmes. She was raised and educated in Morris, and graduated from St. Francis Academy in Joliet. Nancy went on to further her education at Marycrest College in Davenport Iowa; St. Francis University, and Northern Illinois University where she earned her PhD. Nancy married Ronald Fister at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, and together they made their home and raised their five children.
Nancy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morris, founding member of Joliet Bicycle Club, and was on the committee of the Chicago Bicycle Federation. She worked as an IT Training Manager at EDC on Lewis University Campus, she also taught at Joliet Catholic High School, in LaSalle-Peru, and was a substitute teacher in Morris.
Nancy loved the outdoors, and took pleasure in biking, hiking, and gardening. She also enjoyed woodworking along with traveling.
Survivors include five children: Lyn (Dale) Larson of Gilbert, AZ, Carol (Chad) Ringler of Kankakee IL, Jeff Fister of Naperville IL , Beth (Glen) Hill of Coal City and Craig Fister of Gilbert, AZ, and six grandchildren: Brandi Berggren, Erin Berggren, Robert Hill, Samantha Hill, Emilee Fister, and Colin Fister.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Ronald Fister on June 21, 2009.
Per Nancy's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Nancy's memory to: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020