Nancy Bick



Nancy Bick passed into the arms of The Lord on April 24, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. Nancy was 73 years old and was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Helen Kenney and her sister Judith Devereux.



Nancy was a beloved and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Sidney of 49 years; her two son's Christopher and Scott (Krystal); her two sisters Barbara Kenney and Laurie Florence; her three brothers James Kenney, Robert Kenney, and William Scott Kenney; and her grandson Jackson Bick.



Nancy attended grade school at St. Bernard's Grade School, high school at St. Francis Academy, and college at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. She earned her Bachelors degree in sociology and went on to complete a Masters degree in education. Nancy then taught grade school in the Joliet Public School District for 32 years spending the last years of her career at Taft Elementary School teaching First Grade.



Nancy loved her family, the ocean, key lime pie, boating in the Florida Bay, and peace and quiet.



A celebration of Nancy's life will begin on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:30 a.m. then driving in procession to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Obituary and tribute wall for Nancy Bick at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019