Nancy C. O'Connell
Nancy C. O'Connell, of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She was born in Joliet, the daughter of the late Daniel and Molly (Wilmette) O'Connell, she was a lifelong resident. Nancy graduated from St. Patrick Grade School, St. Francis Academy (JCA) and attended Joliet Junior College. She was formerly employed by Union National Bank of Joliet, now known as First Midwest Bank as an executive secretary. Nancy was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women, the Women's Club of St. Patrick Parish and the Irish American Society of County Will. Nancy thoroughly enjoyed her yearly summer trips to Ireland.
She is survived by numerous cousins throughout the country including, Ed (Sherrie) Higgins and family, Colleen O'Malley (Peter) Driscoll and family, Mary Kay O'Malley, Richard Francis (Ann) O'Malley Jr. and family, Jacki Abbott, Kay Dickinson and family, Judy, Sue and Barbara Booklund; many special friends also survive.
All friends and relatives are invited to meet at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet on Thursday, October 29, 2020 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Patrick Catholic Church would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
