|
|
nancy j. costello
Born: January 12, 1938
Died: December 23, 2019
On the evening of December 23, 2019, Nancy J. (Morelli) Costello, age 81, was called home for Christmas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born on January 12, 1938 to Ann and Victor Morelli, Nancy was a lifelong resident of Lockport/Romeoville, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Richard and David Morelli, and one granddaughter Angela Costello.
She is survived by her brother Jim Morelli, her five children, Daniel (Marie) Costello, Cathy (Kevin) Deufel, Lauree (Ed) Hall, Jennifer (Paul) Bertino, and Janet (Bill) Gutrich, as well as 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Services were held at St. Dennis Church on December 28, 2019. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to St. Dennis Church. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 838-1533
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020