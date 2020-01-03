Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Costello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Costello Obituary
nancy j. costello

Born: January 12, 1938

Died: December 23, 2019

On the evening of December 23, 2019, Nancy J. (Morelli) Costello, age 81, was called home for Christmas. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born on January 12, 1938 to Ann and Victor Morelli, Nancy was a lifelong resident of Lockport/Romeoville, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Richard and David Morelli, and one granddaughter Angela Costello.

She is survived by her brother Jim Morelli, her five children, Daniel (Marie) Costello, Cathy (Kevin) Deufel, Lauree (Ed) Hall, Jennifer (Paul) Bertino, and Janet (Bill) Gutrich, as well as 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Services were held at St. Dennis Church on December 28, 2019. Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to St. Dennis Church. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 838-1533
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -