Nancy E. Henson
Nancy Elizabeth Henson, age 51, of Shorewood, and formerly the Chicago south-side, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 12, 1969 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Gerald and Bernadette (O'Malley) Wagner, and sister to James and Douglas Wagner.
Nancy married H. Greg Henson on September 20, 1997 and raised four beautiful girls; Hannah Brigid, Jennifer Marie, Sabrina Elizabeth, and Taylynn Rose.
Nancy was a beautiful and loving mother and wife. She was loved by all those who knew her, and admired for her wit and humor. She enjoyed time spent with her family and their many dogs, all of which will miss her deeply.
Services for Nancy E. Henson will be private. Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to view her Memorial Video, leave online condolences, post a special memory or share a favorite story.
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020