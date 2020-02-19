|
Nancy Ellen Zanier
Nancy Ellen Zanier, age 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. She attended Taft Grade School in Lockport, IL, was part of the SRA Program, enjoyed bowling, country music, and dancing, and attended the Autumn Adult Day Center in Joliet, IL.
Nancy is survived by her loving siblings, Peter (Kathy) Zanier, Debbra (John) Kokaly, Kathy Hahn, Carol (Ed) Callahan, Patricia (Archie) Brown; dear aunt Catherine Cottrell; cherished nieces and nephews Tony (Cheryl) Blowers, Louis Hahn, David (Margaret) Hahn, Ivy Hahn, Kathy Hahn, Aaron (Heather) Zanier, Chris Kokaly, Paula (Tim) Allocco, Michelle (Ed) Kerfin, Margaret Zabala, Myria (Tim) Kelly, Dana (Greg) Sippel, Albert (the late Cindy) Mendez; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Peter and Iva Zanier and nephew Randy Blowers.
Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S Hamilton St, Lockport, IL 60441, from 11am-1pm. Funeral service beginning at 1 pm, interment to follow at Lockport City Cemetery. (www.anderson-goodale.com) 815-838-1533
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020