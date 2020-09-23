Nancy G. Lyons
Born: July 21, 1932; in Coal City, IL
Died: September 22, 2020; in Coal City, IL
Age 88 and a lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at her home.
Born July 21, 1932 at home in Coal City, Nancy Grace was a daughter of John and Elizabeth (Thorton) Ross. She was raised and educated in Coal City and graduated with the Coal City High School Class of 1950. Following graduation, Nancy worked for the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant as a secretary until traveling to England, where she married Henry A. Lyons in High Wycomb, England on March 25, 1954. Following Henry's discharge from the United States Air Force, they made their home and raised their family in Coal City.
Nancy held employment with the Coal City School District for 21 years, serving as an assistant librarian at the Elementary School. She was a longtime member of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Coal City, where she was active in the New Hope Women's Association; she belonged to the Coal City Women's Club, and volunteered in serving the Coal City Food Pantry. Nancy enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking and decorating, and her greatest accomplishment was being an extraordinary wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Henry "Hank" Lyons; daughter, Susan Lyons; son, Greg (Cathy) Lyons, and daughter-in-law, Becky Lyons, all of Coal City; two grandsons: Benjamin (Felicia) Lyons of New Lenox and Luke Lyons (fiancé, Nikki Parks) of Coal City; one great granddaughter expected; one niece, Jan (Bill) Spivey of Apple River Canyon, Illinois and one nephew, Doug (Diane) Born of Coal City, as well as cousins and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Henry Alan "Cob" Lyons; sister, Betty (John) Born, and brother-in-law, Raymond (Clara) Lyons.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 80 North Garfield Street (at First Street) in Coal City on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service, 6:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Hughey will officiate.
A private family burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Nancy's memory to the New Hope Presbyterian Women's Association, 80 N. Garfield St., Coal City, IL 60416 or to Unit #1 Education Foundation, PO Box 177, Coal City, IL 60416Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Nancy's memorial page on social media by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Nancy-Lyons
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125)