Nancy J. Lemm
Nancy Jeanne Lemm, age 86, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.
Nancy was born November 2, 1933 in Chicago, to the late James and Florence (nee Wangler) Norton. She received her Associate's degree in Education from the National College of Education. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. Nancy was an avid reader and also loved to sail, sew and crochet.
Surviving are her beloved husband, William Harrington "Bill" Lemm of Crest Hill; three daughters, Bonnie (Anthony) Cesario of Lake Zurich, Deborah (Andrew) Wesolowski of Woodridge, and Karen (Robert) Kennard of Woodridge; grandchildren, Shaun Freeman, Kevin Freeman, Kristen Kennard, William Kennard, Breanne Sharos and Brendan Petersen; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Lydia, Lyle and Aria Freeman.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Angels and Joliet Area Community Hospice for their loving care and support.
Visitation for Nancy Lemm will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 1711 Burry Circle, Crest Hill. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery immediately following mass.
Face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines at both the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) or Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org
or Joliet Area Community Hospice
