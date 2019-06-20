The Herald-News Obituaries
|
NANCY J. ZOLLER

NANCY J. ZOLLER Obituary
Nancy J. ZollNer

Nancy J. Zollner (Stevick) age 72. Passed away on Tuesday June 18, 2019 with her husband by her side.

Survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, John A Zollner; her son Tom Zollner; her grandson Caden Zollner and her brother Willian "Billy" Stevick.

Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Agnes Stevick.

Private family service will be held. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 20, 2019
