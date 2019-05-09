Nancy L. DeYoung



Nancy L. (Nee Leander) DeYoung, age 81, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Chicago, living in Lockport since 1960. Employed by Joliet Terrace Nursing Home for 7 years and retired from Will County Clerks office in 2005 after 8 dedicated years of service. Member of First Congregational Church, Lockport; where Nancy was a Sunday School teacher and former Deacon. She enjoyed sewing and was an avid quilter.



Preceded in death by her husband, Robert DeYoung (1988); and one daughter, Linda DeYoung-Boland.



Survived by two loving children, Barbara (David) Narish and James DeYoung; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Krutin Amin) and Kristen Narish, Erin, Robby and Will Boland; and one brother, Al (Georgia)Weber.



Visitation will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441 at 9:00am until time of Funeral Service at 10:00am with Pastor Eric Quinney-Burnard officiating.



Interment following service at Lockport City Cemetery, Lockport.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook or attain directions at: oneilfunera/home.com Published in The Herald-News from May 9 to May 10, 2019