|
|
Nancy L. McCaffrey
(nee Carey)
Of Minooka, formerly of Lockport
Peacefully at Rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by her family at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late John and Bessie (nee Accola) Carey.
Loving Wife of Richard McCaffrey for 38 wonderful years; Cherished Mother of Kevin K. (Stacey) McCaffrey and Dawn M. (Wade Pelphrey) Lawrence; Adored Grandmother of Ryan McCaffrey, Logan McCaffrey and Kevin S. (Montana) Alksnis and Great Grandmother of Kevana and Alice Alksnis; Fond Sister of Jean Biegun, Linda (Richard) Triemer, Marie Wright, John R. (Marie) Carey and Julie (Bill) Underwood, Dear Sister in Law of Cathy (Mike) Ryan including Bill Ryan, Rick Ryan and Charlie McCaffrey.
Numerous Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and many treasured friends also survive.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Nancy was a proud homemaker who loved caring for her family especially delighting in her grandchildren.
She enjoyed every minute of her retirement, traveling to Las Vegas with Rick and a good card game with her long time girl friends. To those who knew her and loved her, her memory will never grow old.
Funeral Service for Nancy L. McCaffrey will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Road, Channahon. Interment Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM.
For Information 815 467-1234 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 28, 2019