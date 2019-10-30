|
|
Nancy Lee Downs
Nancy Lee Downs (nee Benger), age 75 passed away peacefully September 26, 2019. She was born May 7, 1944 in Indiana Harbor, Indiana the daughter of the late George and Anita Benger. Dedicated wife to the late Andrew Downs.
Loving mother of Dan Cox, Debra Knoblauch, Darla Hayes, Dean Cox, Michael Downs and Terri Reyes. Grandmother to ten, and great grandmother to one. Dear sister of George Benger. Also surviving are many friends.
In respect of the wishes of Nancy, cremation rites were carried out. In honor of Andy's and Nancy's wishes, they will be laid to rest together at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on November 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2019