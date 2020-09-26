Nancy Lee White
Born: March 19, 1934
Died: July 5, 2020
Nancy Lee (nee Hodges) White of Joliet/Plainfield completed life's journey on July 5, 2020. God provided a beautiful full moon to light the way.
Born March 19, 1934 to Arthur and Florence (Carlson) Hodges, Nancy was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1952. She married Laurence M. White on March 19, 1960. Nancy was a homemaker, most delighted by raising her children. She also worked for Plainfield School District #202 for 24 years as Administrative Secretary to the District Media Coordinator, retiring in 2007.
Nancy was raised at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She later became a member of First Assembly of God and Judson Baptist churches. She felt the Lord lived in nature and in her heart.
Nancy never knew a stranger. She enjoyed her family, friends, antiquing, reading, bird watching and music. She was an avid gardener. "I bequeath myself to the dirt to grow from the grass I love. If you want me again, look for me under your boot soles."- Walt Whitman.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth A. (Dorothy) and sister, Myrtis E. Bowler. Preceded in death by her husband Laurence M. (Larry), precious son Lloyd Ames White, adopted son Robert Van Kooten, and husband's son Laurence M. Grover.
Survived by her most precious treasure, daughter Laura Ellen White of Paxton, IL. Survived by Larry Jr's (Valley Springs, CA) children and grandchildren. Survived by step daughter Kimberly (Timothy) Gregory (Shorewood, IL), her children and grandchildren.
Survived by many dear nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. Also survived by her Angel Children of the Heart (You know who you are!), as well as a host of friends. She loved them all dearly.
Cremation rites were accorded. Visitation will be held at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 S. Rt. 59, Plainfield, IL on Saturday, October 3 from 1-5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life led by Keith White will follow at 5 p.m. Private inurnment will occur at a later time at Plainfield Township Cemetery.
Memorials for Nancy may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014.
For more information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com