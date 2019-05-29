The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus
604 N. Raynor Ave.
View Map
Nancy M. Munday

Nancy M. Munday Obituary
Nancy M. Munday

(nee Jahnke)

Age 66, of Shorewood, IL, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, May 27, 2019, after a seven year battle with cancer.

Survived by her devoted husband of over 43 years, Robert J. Munday; four children, Robert (Missy) Munday, Jr., Colleen (Ryan) Nurczyk, Scott (Jen) Munday, and Erin Munday (Paul Sabatino); eight grandchildren, Matt and Samantha Munday, Haley, Ava, and Ella Nurczyk and Kate, Kyle, and Corey Munday; three sisters whom she truly treasured, Marlene (Gary) Hinthorn, Elaine (Mike) Bessette, and Laura Jahnke (Casey Wickstrom); brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond (Shirley) Munday and Beverly (Richard) Darin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Irene Jahnke; father and mother-in-law, Alex and Frances Munday.

Nancy was born and raised in Joliet, where she graduated from Holy Family School and Saint Francis Academy. She spent the early years of her children's lives selflessly serving as a full-time mother. She then dedicated over 20 years as an employee at Joliet Catholic Academy, where she worked along side some of her closest friends.

Nancy's greatest joy in life was her precious grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure. She especially enjoyed the beach, pool, family gatherings, vacations, and dining out with her girlfriends and sisters. She was always there to support her children and grandchildren in any sporting event or extracurricular activities. Nancy's life was a living example of putting others first.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and memories made will be cherished for eternity.

A special thank you to Dr. Narula and his staff.

Visitation for Nancy will be held Thursday May 30, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd) Joliet.

Funeral services Friday May 31, 2019 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Ave., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Romeoville, IL.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 29 to May 30, 2019
