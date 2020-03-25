The Herald-News Obituaries
Nancy M. Neilis


1961 - 2020
Nancy M. Neilis Obituary
Nancy M. Neilis

Nancy M. Neilis, age 58, of Joliet, IL departed this life Friday, March 20, 2020.

She was born August 9, 1961 to the late Marilyn (nee Schwab) and James Neilis in Joliet and was a graduate of Joliet East High School.

Surviving are her daughter, Nicole Semplinski; longtime companion and best friend, Jon Tweedt; sister, Debbie (Cliff) Spencer; her niece, Brooke (Josh) Spencer; great-nephew, Mason Spencer and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Terry Rys, and brother, James "Chip" Neilis, Jr.

Nancy was an administrative assistant most of her adult years and perhaps felt most fulfilled in her recent employ at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home as well as the team she worked with. She possessed a kind heart with a soft spot for the terminally Ill.

As it was Nancy's wish cremation rites will be accorded.

Family and friends are invited to visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com to leave online condolences, post a special memory, or share a favorite story.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2020
