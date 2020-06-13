Nanette Zalar O'Hara
Nanette "Nan" Zalar O'Hara, of Joliet, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the comfort of her own home.
She was born in 1952 to the late Enid (nee Bruning) Blunck-Zalar and Dr. Joseph A. Zalar. She attended St. Paul the Apostle School and Joliet West High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago. At age 50, she went back to college and obtained two master's degrees: one in Education, and one in Library and Information Science.
She was a real estate appraiser and in 1978, she received the "SRA" Senior Residential Appraiser designation from the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, which is now a part of the Appraisal Institute. She was the second woman "SRA" in the Chicago chapter. After receiving her master's degrees, she became a teacher at Joliet Central High School District 204.
She was the beloved wife of Pat O'Hara and loving mother of Patrick A. O'Hara, DMD, and Ryan M. O'Hara; sister of Dr. Joseph A. (Katheryn) Zalar, Charles R. (Annette) Zalar, and Enid V. (Michael) Schroeder; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews; loving sister-in-law of Margaret O'Hara, Eileen (late William) O'Hara Walker and Kathleen O'Hara; and a very special friend of Ann Hintze.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert C. "Sandy" (Patricia) Blunck.
Nanette's greatest joys in life were her children, and she could not be more proud of them and who they have become. She also enjoyed golfing.
Special thanks to her caregivers Tammy Pritchard, Sarah Pritchard, Sabrina Kuchta, Janet McVay, Mary Ann Tomczak, and Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Visitation and Services will be held privately at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.