|
|
Naomi J. Skeldon
Naomi J. Skeldon (Nee Holthusen) - passed away at her home, Monday, May 6, 2019. Age 71 years.
Loving mother of Paul A. (Michelle) Medina and Chrisie M. Medina. Three grandchildren Clayton Dieter, Naomi Dieter and Ashleigh (Adam) Linder, Sr. Five great-grandchildren Jaxson, Lileigh, Kyleigh, Bayleigh and Adam, Jr. Her sister Carol (Joe) Pena.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Christine Holthusen, her first husband Paul Medina (1980) and her second husband Benjamin Skeldon (1997).
Naomi was born in Joliet on July 4, 1947. She formerly worked for Western Electric, currently owner and operator of her home cleaning business. Naomi attended Crossroads Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 ? 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019