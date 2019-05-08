The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Skeldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi J. Skeldon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi J. Skeldon Obituary
Naomi J. Skeldon

Naomi J. Skeldon (Nee Holthusen) - passed away at her home, Monday, May 6, 2019. Age 71 years.

Loving mother of Paul A. (Michelle) Medina and Chrisie M. Medina. Three grandchildren Clayton Dieter, Naomi Dieter and Ashleigh (Adam) Linder, Sr. Five great-grandchildren Jaxson, Lileigh, Kyleigh, Bayleigh and Adam, Jr. Her sister Carol (Joe) Pena.

Preceded in death by her parents George and Christine Holthusen, her first husband Paul Medina (1980) and her second husband Benjamin Skeldon (1997).

Naomi was born in Joliet on July 4, 1947. She formerly worked for Western Electric, currently owner and operator of her home cleaning business. Naomi attended Crossroads Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday from 3:00 ? 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now