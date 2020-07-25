Nathan A. Klima
Nathan A. Klima - passed away suddenly at his residence, Monday, July 20, 2020. Age 50 years.
Survived by his mother Nadine B. Klima. His siblings Aaron (Sherrie) Klima, Sarah Jackson, Dr. Martha (Phillip) Klima-Gamble, Noah (Laura) Klima and Joshua (Karina) Klima. Seventeen nephews and nieces Zachary, Abigail and Noelle Klima, Robert Riley, Erika and Donovan Jackson, Emile Wisdom, Chrisette and Jacob Klima, Dazavior Gamble, Jonah, Caleb, Micah and Joel Klima, Paige, Edward and Jeremy Visnevac.
Preceded in death by father Rev. George A. Klima (2014).
Nathan was born May 26, 1970 in Dallas, TX. Graduate of Joliet Township High School West Campus Class of 1988. Formerly worked as a deck hand on local barges and a warehouse worker. Member of Hope Lutheran Church in Shorewood.
Private family funeral services were held. Funeral arrangements under the care of Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com