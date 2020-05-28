Nealey Lori J.
Lori J. Nealey

Lori J. Nealey (nee Bernier) Passed away suddenly on May 4th, 2020 at the age of 61. Born in Westerly, Rhode Island daughter of the late Joseph and Barbara Bernier.

Beloved wife of Timothy Nealey; Loving Mom of Mark and Gina Cassineri.

Proud Grandma of Lillian Cassineri. Fond sister to Debbie (the late Herb) Johnson; the late Carol (Daryl) Coon; Ron (Barbara), Steve Bernier; Sean and Erika Rolando; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving fur baby Mom to Lizzie.

Lori was a long-time resident of the Shorewood/Joliet area and enjoyed many years working for the Channahon Park District. She will forever be remembered by her family, friends, and co-workers as a great hostess, with her amazing culinary abilities and the generous nature she exuded. A majority of her free time was spending quality time with and spoiling her beloved granddaughter. She was also over the moon about her new grandson arriving in September 2020.

In honoring the wishes of Lori J. Nealey, cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Herald-News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
