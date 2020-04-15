|
NELLO D. ISABELLI
Born into this life April 26, 1931 and born into Eternal Life April 12, 2020 Age 88, late of Shorewood, peacefully at the home of his daughter. He was a lifelong Joliet/Shorewood resident.
Nello was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Julia A. (Arens) Isabelli, his parents, Luigi and Anna (Picci) Isabelli, his brother and sister-in law Angelo and Angelina Isabelli, and a sister in infancy. Also preceded in death by brothers- and sisters-in law in Kentucky, Frank Wood, Bernard & Dorothy Bruegge, Joan Dressman, Therese Moore, and Jim and Rose Doud.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Robert) Lyne, Cindy O'Neil, Mary Isabelli, David Isabelli, Michael (Joan) Isabelli, Matthew (Sue) Isabelli and Joan (Sheldon) Gorski. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stephen (Heidi) Lyne, Paul Lyne, Jennifer Young, Lauren (Ryan) Trone, Nicole Isabelli, Stephanie O'Neil, Rachel and Dylan Gorski. Great grandchildren include Tucker and Marshall Lyne, Evan, Audrey and Anna Young, Morgan, Kiera and Violet Trone, Dylan Moreno and Noah Thomas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Nello served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 as a Machinist Mate First Class. After leaving the service he was employed by, and retired from, Commonwealth Edison after a career that spanned from 1956 through 1989. He was also the owner and operator of Troy Lock Service and provided those services throughout the community. He voluntarily helped Rich Quigley at Rich's Lock and Key in Wilmington - whether it was minding the store or helping on a job. Nello enjoyed being busy and helping out where he could.
After retiring in 1989, Nello learned to golf and enjoyed many golfing trips with his good buddies, Richard Sarcletti, Russ Nelson and Red Folkestad. Of course, they also took in a major league baseball game if they were near a town with a team. Nello's favorite team was the Chicago Cubs and spoke of times when he and his youth buddies would take the bus from Joliet to Chicago with hand-packed lunches to catch the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He was thrilled to see them win the world series in 2016.
Nello was very active for several years in Troy Baseball as a coach and later as an umpire, St. Jude Joliet Parish where he previously served as a Lector, School Board Member on the original School Board, a Eucharist Minister and as coach of St. Jude Girls basketball. Nello was an IHSA Umpire and called many baseball and softball games for boys and girls up through the high school level.
In July of 2019, Nello and his buddy Ed Hendry, had the remarkable experience of going to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Chicago. Nello repeatedly said this was the 9th best day of his life - after his wedding day and the birth of his seven children, of course. He was a remarkable man with an extremely positive outlook on life and a smile for everyone. He was loved by many, especially his family, and surely will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to any of the following would be appreciated: St. Jude Church, 2209 McDonough Street, Joliet, IL 60436; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Chicago Honor Flight, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 301, Rosemont, IL 60018; Joliet's Morning Star Mission, 350 E. Washington Street, Joliet, IL 60433.
A private service will be provided for his children at Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home followed by interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020